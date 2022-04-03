Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 7,813 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3,449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 72,887 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $97.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $88.62 and a 1 year high of $106.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.79.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.