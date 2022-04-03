Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.16 Million Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,791 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 123,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROL opened at $34.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.00. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

