Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.31 Million Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,271 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after buying an additional 6,048,140 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 67.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 101,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 41,030 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

