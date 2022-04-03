Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.41 Million Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,081 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.40% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBDP. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 388,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 14,262 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 240,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 18,813 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 80,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDP opened at $25.02 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79.

