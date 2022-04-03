Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.73 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $6,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on LBRDK shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

LBRDK opened at $138.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.90 and a 200-day moving average of $156.68. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $132.58 and a 52-week high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

