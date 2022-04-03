Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.91 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.31.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $76.18 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.47 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.36 and a 200-day moving average of $91.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

