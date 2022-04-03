Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $7 Million Stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.18% of New Jersey Resources worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 559,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 30,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 794.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 53,609 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $34.41 and a 52 week high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.77.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $675.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 94.16%.

New Jersey Resources Profile (Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

