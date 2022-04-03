Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $7,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYT. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000.

RYT stock opened at $287.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $261.48 and a fifty-two week high of $327.81.

