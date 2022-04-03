Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 10,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 93,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,006,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in Stryker by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 1,395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $269.05 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $236.09 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.53.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.09.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

