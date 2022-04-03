Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $6.59 Million in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 215,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,587,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 4.68% of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 53.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,573,000 after acquiring an additional 281,097 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $782,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 116.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $407,000.

PXI stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $44.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average is $34.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (Get Rating)

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

