Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,973 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,050,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 211,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 110,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS opened at $76.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.97. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

