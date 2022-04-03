Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,008 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,813,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,694,000 after purchasing an additional 53,469 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,844,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,847,000 after purchasing an additional 36,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,952,000 after purchasing an additional 67,347 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 865,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of AAP opened at $207.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.60 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.16.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 62.96%.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.65.

Advance Auto Parts Profile (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.