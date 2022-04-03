Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI opened at $238.14 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $184.54 and a one year high of $273.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

