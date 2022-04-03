Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.97% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000.

BSCQ stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $21.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.90.

