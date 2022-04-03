Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,180 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 583.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,064,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,443,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,180,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,054,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,404,000 after acquiring an additional 495,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 336.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 498,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,980,000 after acquiring an additional 384,024 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $59.89 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.73.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

