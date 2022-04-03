Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 11,799 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,799 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in V.F. by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,183,000 after buying an additional 100,122 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in V.F. by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in V.F. by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in V.F. by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average of $67.53. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

