Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,251 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.63.

BIIB stock opened at $210.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.26. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.67 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

