Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,024 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 61,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Sanofi by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 369,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after acquiring an additional 37,421 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,719,000 after buying an additional 268,535 shares in the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNY opened at $52.20 on Friday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The firm has a market cap of $131.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($87.91) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €108.00 ($118.68) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

