Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,541 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,541 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.49% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $848,000.

Shares of TLH opened at $134.55 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $131.23 and a 1 year high of $153.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.66.

