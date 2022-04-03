Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,379 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,673 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,379 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 601.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 40.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Twitter by 178.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $744,993. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.88.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.64. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.03 and a beta of 0.80. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

