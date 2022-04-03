Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,709 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,166,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,789,000 after buying an additional 55,040 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9,004.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,979,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,888 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $108.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.21. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $111.50.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.