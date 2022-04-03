Jarvis Network Tops One Day Volume of $375,310.00 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $375,310.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0407 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003636 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00038492 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00108571 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
Jarvis Network Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “
