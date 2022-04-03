Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Holdings Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,960 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,675 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after buying an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $5,970,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 156,630 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ opened at $158.90 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.93.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

