JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 628.57 ($8.23).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.60) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.41) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.93) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of JD opened at GBX 150.75 ($1.97) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.78 billion and a PE ratio of 18.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 121.20 ($1.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 235.70 ($3.09). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 163.42.

In related news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.79), for a total transaction of £21,300,000 ($27,901,493.32).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

