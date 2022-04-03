Jetcoin Price Reaches $0.0175 on Exchanges (JET)

Jetcoin (JET) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $223,577.25 and $72,233.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

