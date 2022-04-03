JOE (JOE) Reaches Market Cap of $282.91 Million

JOE (JOE) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, JOE has traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a total market capitalization of $282.91 million and $15.82 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE coin can now be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00002942 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00049606 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,487.26 or 0.07587844 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,044.32 or 1.00186631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00048022 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 209,218,519 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars.

