John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $12.65 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,597 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.7% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after buying an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $343,660,000 after buying an additional 39,705 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Microsoft by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $621,940,000 after buying an additional 182,243 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,585,030 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after buying an additional 33,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 168,648 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $309.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.60 and a 200-day moving average of $311.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

