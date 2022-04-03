JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.50 Per Share

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of JPMorgan American Investment Trust stock remained flat at $GBX 771 ($10.10) during trading on Friday. 333,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 18.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 726.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 725.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.11. JPMorgan American Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 610 ($7.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 788 ($10.32).
