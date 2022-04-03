JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,254,000 after buying an additional 16,884 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,136,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.33.

Shares of JPM traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.31. 15,721,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,972,486. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.27 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $399.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

