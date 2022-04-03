JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,110 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Capital World Investors grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after buying an additional 2,764,341 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,690,463,000 after purchasing an additional 541,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,490,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,741,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $202.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.33.

NYSE JPM traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $135.31. 15,721,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,972,486. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.72 and a 200 day moving average of $156.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.27 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $399.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.