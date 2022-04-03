JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Increased by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.1% of Charter Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after buying an additional 2,764,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,690,463,000 after purchasing an additional 541,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,530 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,741,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.33.

JPM stock opened at $135.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.27 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

