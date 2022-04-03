JUST (JST) Price Up 24.8% This Week

JUST (JST) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One JUST coin can now be bought for $0.0770 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JUST has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $562.38 million and approximately $111.96 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00049975 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.78 or 0.07555690 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,400.87 or 0.99975028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00048494 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About JUST

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.