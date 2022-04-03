Kalmar Price Tops $2.20 (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Kalmar has a market cap of $10.08 million and approximately $125,818.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kalmar coin can now be bought for approximately $2.20 or 0.00004751 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kalmar has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00049818 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.96 or 0.07515826 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,303.82 or 0.99889689 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00054337 BTC.

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,578,312 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

