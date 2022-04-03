KARMA Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (KARMA)

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $7.34 million and $84.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KARMA has traded down 28% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001676 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00041947 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.34 or 0.00289447 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

