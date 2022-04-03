Kattana (KTN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $45,960.00

Kattana (KTN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Kattana coin can now be bought for about $3.38 or 0.00007298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kattana has traded 40.7% higher against the dollar. Kattana has a market capitalization of $7.06 million and approximately $45,960.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Kattana

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,085,219 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Buying and Selling Kattana

