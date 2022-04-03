Kava.io Market Cap Achieves $513.55 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.49 or 0.00207903 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001034 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00034764 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $193.97 or 0.00417922 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00056181 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009819 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

