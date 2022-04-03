Kava (KAVA) Market Cap Hits $776.94 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Kava coin can now be purchased for about $4.60 or 0.00009772 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $776.94 million and approximately $46.54 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.16 or 0.00210725 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001030 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00035006 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.67 or 0.00417935 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00056208 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 173,657,543 coins and its circulating supply is 168,962,331 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

