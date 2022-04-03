Keep3rV1 Reaches One Day Volume of $28.58 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $105.72 million and approximately $28.58 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for about $528.61 or 0.01145423 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00038492 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00108571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1 (CRYPTO:KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

