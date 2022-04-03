Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Brokerages expect that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings. Kemper reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year sales of $5.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kemper.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($1.61). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.
In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 14.6% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 13.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 3.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $57.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 0.72. Kemper has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $83.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Kemper’s payout ratio is -63.27%.
About Kemper (Get Rating)
Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.
