Kineko Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4,287.00 (KKO)

Kineko (KKO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Kineko coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kineko has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. Kineko has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $4,287.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kineko

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

