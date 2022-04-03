Klever Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.63 Million (KLV)

Klever (KLV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded 35.7% higher against the dollar. Klever has a total market capitalization of $124.88 million and $9.63 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can currently be bought for $0.0368 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00049703 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,484.77 or 0.07579430 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,884.40 or 0.99799297 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00047591 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.