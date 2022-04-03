Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $1.16. Knight-Swift Transportation posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Europe increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Susquehanna upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.35.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,930,620.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,741 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $760,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,312,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $47.33 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $44.22 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.81%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

