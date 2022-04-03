Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 15,072 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 114,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 128,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 16,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.22 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.56. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $199,803.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,930,620.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,741. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.