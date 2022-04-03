Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 278,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,754,000 after acquiring an additional 117,215 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,943,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723,135. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.92. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $64.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Kohl’s Profile (Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.