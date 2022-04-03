Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 82,408 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.65% of Koppers worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koppers alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on KOP. StockNews.com began coverage on Koppers in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $29,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KOP opened at $27.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.95. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.73 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Koppers’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

Koppers Profile (Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.