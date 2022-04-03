Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KRYS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $70.85 on Friday. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $102.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average is $60.07.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.23). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

