Kusama Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.69 Billion (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $1.69 billion and $76.51 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for approximately $199.19 or 0.00431605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00049855 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.23 or 0.07597481 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,027.78 or 0.99735394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00048280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00055682 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars.

