Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.25 Million

Analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) will announce $55.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.00 million. Lakeland Financial reported sales of $56.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year sales of $228.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $223.90 million to $233.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $245.35 million, with estimates ranging from $241.70 million to $249.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $54.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.47 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 40.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lakeland Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $102,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,521 shares of company stock worth $5,719,506 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKFN opened at $73.25 on Friday. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $85.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.78%.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

