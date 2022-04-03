Lamden (TAU) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $144,031.00

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $6.89 million and $144,031.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lamden has traded 40.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.