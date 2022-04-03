Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lazard from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Lazard in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 119.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $35.24 on Friday. Lazard has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average is $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.96 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Lazard will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

